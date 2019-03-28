Featured

Rockwood sells old fire station number two

Rockwood City Council members on Monday night approved the high bid from a person wanting to buy the fire station number 2 property which has been closed for three years. The City Council accepted the bid of $8,200 from a buyer identified as Daryl Hutchcraft. The old station was closed three years ago due to mold and mildew issues and the seeping of water into the buildings back portion. The city recently opened up a new fire hall number two on North Kingston Avenue, just beyond the United Methodist Church on property they purchased from TVA. Only two bids were submitted for the purchase of former fire station number two.

