OSPD Officer, Wesley Scott Carroll commended by Town Council for going above and beyond the call of duty

Posted on

Last Thursday during The Oliver Springs Town Council meeting, Oliver Springs Police Officer Wesley Scott Carroll received recognition from Mayor Omer Cox for what he described as going above and beyond the call of duty. While making a routine welfare check, officer Carroll fixed a major water leak at a residence where an elderly widow needed some help. Mayor Cox reads the proclamation…

