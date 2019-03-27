Featured

Two charged with theft in Roane County

Tuesday afternoon, Roane County deputies went to a home on Brownlow Drive for a report of suspicious activity. A resident of Rolling Acres said she saw someone steal her neighbor’s weed eater. The witness said she heard what sounded like a loud vehicle outside and went to the window to investigate. The report stated she saw a black four-door car with two occupants in it, parked by the neighbor’s home. The passenger got out, took the weed eater from a shed behind the home, put it into the vehicle, get back inside and headed toward Post Oak Valley Road. Shortly afterward, a Rockwood police officer and another sheriff’s deputy located the vehicle in question outside a home on South Kingston Avenue in Rockwood. Behind the home was the stolen weed eater. Authorities say 28-year-old Jasmine Andrea Morrison and 27-year-old Cherisse Nicole Lathan both admitted taking the weed eater. Both were charged with theft of property valued at up to $1,000.

Jasmine Andrea Morrison, 28

Cherisse Nicole Lathan, 27

