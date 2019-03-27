Featured

Roane County man arrested for meth and criminal impersonation.

On Tuesday evening, Roane County deputies responded to the area of Clax Gap Road in search of a man in a red shirt and plaid shorts, with a blue shirt around his neck, running down the road, claiming to be on his way to a fight. The arrest report stated that Deputies found 35-year-old Timothy Paul Fisher with two big rocks in his hands, punching the air as if fighting with someone. When asked, he dropped the rocks and came to talk to deputies. He gave consent to a search of his person, then reached into the front of his shorts and pulled out a small red crow bar , which he said he was using to break rocks. What he didn’t take out was the bag of meth in his pocket, or the rest of the meth wrapped inside five one-dollar bills. When asked for his name, he repeatedly said he was Donnie Young. He then gave a false Social Security number… and a nonexistent Harriman address. Fortunately, staff at the jail were acquainted with Fisher and positively identified him. Fisher was charged with criminal impersonation and delivery, sale or possession of meth.

