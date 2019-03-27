Featured
Roane County man arrested for meth and criminal impersonation.
On Tuesday evening, Roane County deputies responded to the area of Clax Gap Road in search of a man in a red shirt and plaid shorts, with a blue shirt around his neck, running down the road, claiming to be on his way to a fight. The arrest report stated that Deputies found 35-year-old Timothy Paul Fisher with two big rocks in his hands, punching the air as if fighting with someone. When asked, he dropped the rocks and came to talk to deputies. He gave consent to a search of his person, then reached into the front of his shorts and pulled out a small red