Dana Scott Pemberton appointed new Rockwood City Judge

Rockwood city leaders on Monday night approved the appointment of Dana Scott Pemberton to serve as new Rockwood City Judge. The approval comes after the untimely death of Judge James Smith who passed away last month at his home. Dana Pemberton is the wife of Circuit Court Judge Mike Pemberton and the city council and mayor agree she would be a good fit for the city. The Council didn’t want to rush the process however they had to reschedule city court last month. She was appointed to fill the unexpired term until 2023.

