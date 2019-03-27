Featured

School Director search continues Monday with meeting at 6 pm

The Roane County Board of Education, according to a release from the main office, will meet on Monday, April 1st, at 6 pm, at their main office for their second round of interviews of two finalists, one of which could be selected as the new director for the Roane County school system after their meeting Monday. The meeting will be a special called session and begins at 6 PM. The school system is seeking a new director after Dr. Leah Watkins decided to move back to her home county to be the director of schools in West Tennessee. Former director of schools Gary Aytes has been the interim director since but stated he was not willing to become a full-time director after retirement. We will give you details on Tuesday’s news on the outcome of the meeting.

