News

Safety Fest TN registration now open

Posted on by in News with

(Submitted) Safety Fest TN announces that registration is now open for Safety Fest TN 2019. The annual community event offers over 100 free safety classes, sessions, and demonstrations to residents and companies from April 29-May 3. This year’s training will be offered at Y-12’s New Hope Center, ORAU’s Pollard Technical Center, and other venues in Oak Ridge and Knoxville, TN.

Planners for the event work to develop classes each year that provide valuable insight and training to the region that may be costly or difficult to obtain elsewhere. A sample of this year’s classes include World Class Safety; Science, Energy, Environment, and Manufacturing Futures; Workforce Development; Chain Saw Safety; CPR & First Aid Certification; Confined Space Entry and Rescue; Blue Dragon Safety/Accident Investigations; HAZWOPER 8-hour and 40 hour; OSHA Construction 10-hour; Fall Protection Hearing Protection; Trench Safety; and Welding Safety.

Registration and a complete list of classes can be found at www.safetyfesttn.org

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

