Avaleigh Grace Rice, Lake City

Avaleigh Grace Rice, of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the East TN Childrens Hospital. She was born March 13, 2019. Avaleigh is preceded in death by her great grandparents, R.C. & Lou Rice and Marshall & Coriena Rutherford, great great grandparents, Amos & Polly Baird and Ella & GJ Anderson and brother, Austin Rice.

Survivors:

Parents Steve & Haley Rice Lake City

Grand Parents Stanley & Diane Rice Lake City

Brenda Goodman Lake City

Great Grandparents Estelle & Roberta Anderson Lake City

Sister & Brother-in-law Brianna & Jeremiah Wilson Briceville

Sisters Katelynn and Chezleigh Rice Lake City

Brothers Matthew & Tucker Rice Lake City

Aunts & Uncles Brandon Goodman Lake City

Keith Goodman Lake City

Isaiah Phillips Lake City

Aiden McCoy Lake City

Alexis Phillips Lake City

Alyssa Phillips Lake City

Beth & Chris Cox Andersonville

Many Other Family & Friends

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.



Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Thursday, March 28, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Floyd Scarbrough and Rev. Jamie Brewster officiating.



Family and friends will meet at 10:15 AM on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in funeral procession to the Anderson-Lovely Cemetery in Caryville, TN for an 11:00 AM Interment.

You may also view Avaleigh’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

