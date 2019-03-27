BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Avaleigh Grace Rice, Lake City

Obituaries

Avaleigh Grace Rice, Lake City

Posted on by in Obituaries with 1 Comment

Avaleigh Grace Rice, of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the East TN Childrens Hospital. She was born March 13, 2019. Avaleigh is preceded in death by her great grandparents, R.C. & Lou Rice and Marshall & Coriena Rutherford, great great grandparents, Amos & Polly Baird and Ella & GJ Anderson and brother, Austin Rice.

Survivors:

Parents Steve & Haley Rice Lake City

Grand Parents Stanley & Diane Rice Lake City
Brenda Goodman Lake City

Great Grandparents Estelle & Roberta Anderson Lake City

Sister & Brother-in-law Brianna & Jeremiah Wilson Briceville
Sisters Katelynn and Chezleigh Rice Lake City
Brothers Matthew & Tucker Rice Lake City

Aunts & Uncles Brandon Goodman Lake City
Keith Goodman Lake City
Isaiah Phillips Lake City
Aiden McCoy Lake City
Alexis Phillips Lake City
Alyssa Phillips Lake City
Beth & Chris Cox Andersonville
Many Other Family & Friends

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Thursday, March 28, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Floyd Scarbrough and Rev. Jamie Brewster officiating.

Family and friends will meet at 10:15 AM on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in funeral procession to the Anderson-Lovely Cemetery in Caryville, TN for an 11:00 AM Interment.

You may also view Avaleigh’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

Share this post

PinIt

One thought on “Avaleigh Grace Rice, Lake City

  1. Greta Braden Byrge

    So sorry for ure loss cannot make funeral we r in Florida will be home Thursday evening or Friday morning love to all

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

[recaptcha]

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: