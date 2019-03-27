Obituaries
Avaleigh Grace Rice, Lake City
Avaleigh Grace Rice, of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the East TN Childrens Hospital. She was born March 13, 2019. Avaleigh is preceded in death by her great grandparents, R.C. & Lou Rice and Marshall & Coriena Rutherford, great great grandparents, Amos & Polly Baird and Ella & GJ Anderson and brother, Austin Rice.
Survivors:
Parents Steve & Haley Rice Lake City
Grand Parents Stanley & Diane Rice Lake City
Brenda Goodman Lake City
Great Grandparents Estelle & Roberta Anderson Lake City
Sister & Brother-in-law Brianna & Jeremiah Wilson Briceville
Sisters Katelynn and Chezleigh Rice Lake City
Brothers Matthew & Tucker Rice Lake City
Aunts & Uncles Brandon Goodman Lake City
Keith Goodman Lake City
Isaiah Phillips Lake City
Aiden McCoy Lake City
Alexis Phillips Lake City
Alyssa Phillips Lake City
Beth & Chris Cox Andersonville
Many Other Family & Friends
Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.
Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Thursday, March 28, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Floyd Scarbrough and Rev. Jamie Brewster officiating.
Family and friends will meet at 10:15 AM on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in funeral procession to the Anderson-Lovely Cemetery in Caryville, TN for an 11:00 AM Interment.
You may also view Avaleigh’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.
So sorry for ure loss cannot make funeral we r in Florida will be home Thursday evening or Friday morning love to all