Local Indivisible Group To Discuss Climate Change

The Norris Area Indivisible Group is inviting the community to a discussion with Chet Hunt of the Knoxville Chapter of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby on Wednesday, April 3, at 7 pm, in the Norris Community Building , 20 Chestnut Road in Norris.

The Citizens’ Climate Lobby is a non-profit, nonpartisan, grassroots advocacy organization focused on national policies to address climate change.

Its nonpartisan approach to climate education is designed to create a broad sustainable foundation for climate action across all geographic regions and political inclinations. By building upon shared values rather than partisan divides, and empowering others to work in keeping with the concerns of their local communities, the organization is working toward the adoption of fair, effective, and sustainable climate change solutions. This event is free and open to the public.

The Norris Area Indivisible Group is a nonpartisan, progressive citizens group supporting political, social, and economic actions that uphold the rights and fair treatment of all individuals on national, state, and local levels. Its membership provides a space for progressive-minded citizens from Norris and the surrounding areas to address and discuss these issues and to socialize in a safe and comfortable environment.

