Blankenship Field has turf!

The synthetic turf has been laid down on Blankenship Field, which is used for high school and middle school football games and high school graduation. Here is some updated pictures and video from Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

The contract for the field was awarded to Field Turf USA Inc. of Montreal in Quebec, Canada. The company has a regional office in Calhoun, Georgia.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation provided about half of the funding through a state grant. The rest of the funding, along with any additional costs not covered under the grant, are to be provided by the Blankenship Field Revitalization Foundation.

City Council agreed in March 2016 to apply for a state grant for the project. Later, the TDEC Recreation Educational Services awarded a $496,000 Local Parks and Recreation Fund grant to the city, with a match of $496,000 required. That’s a total of $992,000 in available funding.

The Field Turf proposal includes roughly $350,000 for about 79,000 square feet of site work and roughly $332,000 for synthetic turf (Field Turf Revolution 360), about $7,000 for inlaid football markings, and close to $6,200 for maintenance equipment.

