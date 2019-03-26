Featured

Roane County man runs out of gas, is arrested for a warrant, and resisting arrest.

Posted on by in Featured, News with

Around 7 am today Deputy Pressley saw James A. Humphreys walking on the side of the road carrying a gas jug in front of Holsten Gas on South Roane Street Harriman. His report stated he had Central Dispatch check local warrants on Humphreys while he was pulling up behind him. While making contact with Humphreys, Central Dispatch advised that he did have an active Attachment warrant Docket issued by Jennifer Raby.

Deputy Pressley advised Humphreys that he was pulling up to give him a ride to the gas station, however, he had an active child support warrant. Humphreys got irate, took a fighting stance and began yelling and cussing. Humphreys stated that he was not going back to jail and that Deputy Pressley would have to pull his gun and kill him before he goes.

Lieutenant Hixon from the Tennessee Highway Patrol arrived on the scene as the deputy took hold of Humphrey’s right wrist and elbow then told him that he was under arrest. Humphreys locked both arms up and held them in front of his body. Lieutenant Hixson then assisted with taking Humphreys to the ground. While going to the ground with Humphreys, deputy Pressley did receive injuries to the left side of his face. It is not known how the injuries occurred. While on the ground Humphreys was given multiple verbal commands to place his hands behind his back. The deputy then, according to the report, administered knee strikes to Humphreys until compliance.

Once Humphreys placed his hands behind his back, he was then placed into custody. Once Humphreys was placed in the back seat of the patrol car, he requested for Medical attention for his ribs. The deputy then had Central Dispatch roll EMS to his location. EMS arrived on scene and transported Humphreys to Roane Medical Central.

Deputy Pressley stated in his report he will be charging Humphreys with Resisting, Stop, Frisk, Halt arrest, along with the warrant already in hand.

1 39-16-602 Resisting stop, frisk, halt arrest, or search (no weapon), obstructing service of process

2 36-5-101 Attachment For Contempt/Non Support

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

