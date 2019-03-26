Obituaries

Allene Tucker Ray, Norris

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Allene Tucker Ray, age 87, of Norris passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019.

Allene was born on April 20, 1931 in Calloway County, Kentucky to the late Cephus B. and Emmalu Swift Tucker. She grew up in Kirksey, Kentucky, graduating from Kirksey High School in 1949, and attending Murray State University before moving to Oak Ridge, TN where she worked at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Allen met Jack Ray in Oak Ridge where they were married in 1957 before building a home and raising their family in Norris. Allene was a longtime member of the Norris Religious Fellowship, where she was involved in the annual plant sale and all bazaar. She was active in the Tanasi Girl Scout Council serving as a board member and as a troop leader taking the girls hiking, camping and selling Girl Scout cookies. Allene enjoyed cooking and sewing. She was a member of the Bits and Pieces Quilt Guild, and spent many hours tending her numerous flower beds and gardens.

She is survived by three brothers – James Howard, Charles Edward, and Prentiss Hayden all of Kentucky. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Jack Alan Ray and survived by two daughters and a son: Kathy Ray Hall of Buena Vista, Virginia; Linda Ray Vittetoe (Chris) of Blaine, Tennessee; and Doug Ray (Diane) of Culpepper, Virginia. Allene was a proud grandmother to: Michelle, Kelly, Karly, Marissa and Zachary and great-grandmother to Deklyn and Blaine.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Pat Summit Foundation whose mission is to make a difference in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease by advancing research for a cure and to provide education and caregiving services for their patients and their families. Donations can be made online at www.patsummitt.org or checks may be written to:

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 30th from 1-2 pm at the Norris Religious Fellowship, 23 Dogwood Road, in Norris with the funeral service to follow at 2 pm, Rev. Dr. Melissa D. Sexton officiating. Following the funeral, a short graveside service will be held at the Norris Memorial Gardens.

The Pat Summitt Foundation

520 W. Summit Hill Drive

Suite 1101 Knoxville, TN 37902

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

