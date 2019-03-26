Featured

Roane County woman facing burglary, trespassing charges

Posted on by in Featured, News with

Leisa Danielle Jackson, 24 was arrested Monday afternoon while she was at Wal -Mart, according to Chief Stinnett. Jackson was at the store allegedly stealing items. Jackson had a previous history of shoplifting at Walmart and she had been barred from the store.

She was then taken to the jail where she remained this afternoon. She faces several charges listed below.

1 39-14-402 Burglary

2 39-14-103-MA Theft Of Property (up to $1000)

3 39-16-602 Resisting stop, frisk, halt arrest, or search (no weapon), obstructing service of process

4 39-14-103-MA Theft Of Property (up to $1000)

5 39-14-405 Criminal Trespass

6 39-14-405 Criminal Trespass

7 39-14-103-MA Theft Of Property (up to $1000)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged theft