BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Carl Lowell Johnson, Lake City

Obituaries

Carl Lowell Johnson, Lake City

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments

Carl Lowell Johnson, age 82 of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the UT Medical Center of Knoxville. He was born October 18, 1936 in Jellico, Tennessee to the late Mark and Clara Clepper Johnson. Carl was of the Baptist faith. He was a member of the Coal Creek Lodge #492 F&AM. Carl loved UT sports and racing. In addition to his parents, Carl is preceded in death by his wife Pat Johnson, Jay Johnson and sister-in-law, Frances Johnson.

Survivors:

Sons Brad Johnson & Linda Weaver Jacksboro

                                                 Greg Johnson                                      Lake City

                                                 Brian Johnson                                      Lake City

Brother Wilford Johnson Norris

Grandchildren Lensey Stubbs & Justin

                                                 Adam Johnson & Jesi

                                                 Tyler Johnson & Kristen

                                                 Tanner Johnson

                                                 Garrett Johnson

                                                 Bret Johnson

Great Grandchildren Gavin & Grayson Stubbs

                                               Beckett Johnson

Family and Friends will gather from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, March 29, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

You may also view Carl’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

[recaptcha]

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: