News

Congressman Fleischmann stops by ORFD

Posted on by in News with

“Congressman Chuck Fleischmann stopped by Oak Ridge Fire Department’s Central Fire Station on Tuesday, March 19, where he talked about emergency operations with City Manager Mark Watson, ORFD Chief Darryl Kerley, and members of the fire department’s leadership team. A number of Oak Ridge firefighters and the latest ORFD recruiting class were also present for training during the visit. Congressman Fleischmann answered questions and thanked all first responders for the important work they do in the community every day.”

(L-R) City Manager Mark Watson, ORFD Chief Darryl Kerley, Congressman Chuck Fleischmann, Asst. Fire Chief Jody Durham, & Fire Marshal Travis Solomon.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

