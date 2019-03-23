News

Oliver Springs Council will air at 10 am Saturday morning.

The Oliver Springs Town council met Thursday at City Hall. The Council discussed and approved to set an amount in increases for court fees $3.00 for Traffic, and $6.00 for Criminal.

The Council also discussed and approved a contract with Hughes Construction to complete work, under a state grant, at Carmichael Park Development Project. The work has to be done by late August.

The City Council also approved purchasing two new mowers for the Town through a state contract for Farris Zero Turn mowers from a company in Chattanooga.

The Council also heard from City Manager, Thomas McCormick, concerning the need for a new City Attorney, since the former Attorney, Nick Armes, turned in his resignation 6 weeks ago. McCormick said if anyone knows of an attorney who would fit the requirements, please let them know.

