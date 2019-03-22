Featured

Roane County teen charged with aggravated assault

Posted on by in Featured, News with

03-22-2019 Friday – “Midafternoon Thursday, Roane County deputies responded to a home on the 4100 block of Harriman Highway for two subjects fighting and a threatened stabbing.

The victim claimed while he and his grandparents were watching television in the living room, his nephew, 19-year-old Gavin B. Dumont, was in the next room fighting with his girlfriend.

The grandmother went into the adjacent room and told Dumont to quit fighting with her.

Dumont reportedly began screaming at the grandmother and said she didn’t need to be telling him what to do.

The victim said he got up, put his finger in his nephew’s face and told him to quit yelling at her. When he walked away, Dumont grabbed his uncle in a head lock and started to hit him in the head and in the face, bloodying his nose and injuring his knee.

Dumont and the victim continued fighting through the living room and into the kitchen, where Dumont grabbed a butcher knife and threatened to stab his uncle. The scuffle continued down the hallway to the back door, where Dumont gave up the fight and left.

Deputies saw blood in the home, consistent with the victim’s statement.

Dumont was arrested for aggravated domestic assault and taken to the Roane County jail.”

When Officers arrived, according to the report, they went inside the residence to make contact with the victim. Timothy Jenkins stated the following: “He and his grandparents were sitting in the living room watching television when his nephew, Gavin Dumont, was in the next room fighting with his girlfriend. The grandmother went into the room and told Gavin to quit fighting with her. Gavin began yelling and screaming at the grandmother and said that she didn’t need to be telling him what to do.” Jenkins then got off the couch and put his finger in Gavin’s face and told him to quit yelling at the grandmother and then began to walk away. Gavin grabbed him in a head lock from behind and started to hit him in the head and in the face busting his nose open and busting his knee up also.

Dumont and Jenkins fought through the living room and kitchen and he finally got off of him and grabbed a butcher knife and said he would stab him. They continued to fight down the hallway to the back door where Dumont let go of Jenkins and walked out the door. The grandmother went to the living room and called 9-1-1.

The report stated that the reporting officer did observe blood in the hallway floor, the bathroom door and on the outside doorway matching the statement that Jenkins gave.

Gavin B Dumont, 19, was placed under arrest for aggravated domestic assault against Jenkins and transported to the Roane County Detention Facility without incident.



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged Assault