Featured

ORFD Recognizes teen for quick thinking and saving his home

Posted on by in Featured, News with

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (March 21, 2019) – The City of Oak Ridge, Oak Ridge Fire Department, and Oak Ridge Police Department recognized a local student on Thursday for his quick actions to stop a fire from spreading inside his home last year. When a slow cooker in his kitchen caught fire on Halloween, Wesley Alig used skills he learned in Oak Ridge’s Junior Police Academy (JPA) to successfully operate a fire extinguisher. Wesley, a 13-year-old student at Jefferson Middle School, is a graduate of the 2018 JPA class he arrived in style at Fire Station 3 in a fire truck and that’s where we caught up with him and asked him about the recognition and was it a surprise…

“What Wesley was able to do in a stressful situation is a perfect example of why we host these special events for our local kids,” explained ORFD Chief Darryl Kerley. “Accidents happen, and Wesley remembered his training when it mattered most.” Kerley talked to us about this day and what it meant for the young man and others that may follow his leadership…

Oak Ridge Police Department employee who conducts the JPA told us the quick action by Wesley last October in his home is a direct lesson in what they hope to achieve with the JPA Classes…

Wesley’s mom, Carmen Alig spoke to us about the award and the bravery and knowledge her son showed that day during the fire that ultimately saved himself from possible injury and the home from being destroyed…

The incident happened at the Alig family’s home on Heritage Drive in Oak Ridge. Wesley told first responders he heard a popping noise coming from the slow cooker. When he walked into the kitchen to check, he saw flames on the stovetop. Wesley immediately grabbed a fire extinguisher and sprayed the stove and countertop, extinguishing the fire before flames could spread or cause additional damage. Wesley then called 911 and got himself and a pet safely out of the house where he waited for firefighters.

In recognition of Wesley’s actions, Oak Ridge Fire Department personnel presented him with their first-ever Outstanding Contribution to Fire Prevention Award during Thursday’s ceremony at Fire Station #3. Wesley took a ride in a fire engine and thanked Oak Ridge first responders for the opportunity to learn fire safety and other skills through the JPA program.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged ORFD