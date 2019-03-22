Obituaries

﻿Robert Leon Ratliff, Philadelphia

Robert Leon Ratliff, age 72, of Philadelphia passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at his residence. He was born July 15, 1946 in Pampa, Texas. He attended Ten Mile Baptist Church. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local Union No. 602 in Amarillo, Texas. Bob had worked as an electrician all his life and was also a lineman. He loved animals and enjoyed raising cattle and trading livestock.

Preceded in death by his grandson, Zachary Rogers; parents, Robert & Vera Dunn Ratliff; sister, Paula Wilson.

SURVIVORS

Children Kevin Ratliff & wife, Jasmyn of Brisco, TX

Melody Nunez 7 husband, Ramiro of Canadian, TX

Heather Stanton & husband, Shane of Hideaway, TX

Keith Ratliff & wife, Jenna of Miami, TX

Grandchildren Nohemy & Emily Ratliff, Gabriel Rogers & wife, Adilene,

Nikki & Allison Rogers, Fabian & Miranda Nunez,

Ryan & Lauren Stanton, Avery, Paige & Tyler Ratliff

Great-grandson Logan Rogers

Special Friends Ralph Mitch Bells, Winnie & David Gilmer, Steve Jackson,

Butch Edgemon, Tommy Shirley, Stacy Wattenbarger,

Eddie & Betty Reames, Gerald & Dawn Reames

A host of extended family and dear friends.

Family and friends will meet on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Fraker Funeral Home to go in procession to New Midway Baptist Church Cemetery for 2:00 pm, graveside service with Pastor Freddie Cunningham officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to Fraker Funeral Home, 1445 Kingston Highway, Kingston, TN 37763 or by calling (865) 717-7727. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net .

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

