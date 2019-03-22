Obituaries

Betty Katherine Harper Woolard, Kingston

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Betty Katherine Harper Woolard, age 85, of Kingston, passed Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at her residence. She was born April 4, 1933 in Chattanooga. She was employed at Walmart in Rockwood for over 16 years. When not working, she enjoyed browsing at area flea markets. Preceded in death by her infant son, Danny Joe French; infant daughter, Janice Lynn French; parents, J.P. & Kate Strange Harper; step-sons, Ricky & David Woolard; brother, Joe Ammons.

SURVIVORS

Loving Husband of 37 Years Elvin D. Woolard of Kingston

Daughter Jeanie Mowery of Philadelphia

Son John French of Kingston

Stepsons Tim Woolard of Maynardville

Steve Woolard of Morristown

Grandchildren Shannon French, Sarah Mowery, Kendra, Kayla & Shauna Woolard

A host of extended family and special friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held 6:00 Monday, March 25, 2019 at Fraker Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. The family will receive friends 5:00 – 6:00 pm, prior to the service. She will be interred at Loudon County Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to the American Cancer Society. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

