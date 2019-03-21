Featured

Fire partially destroys a Harriman business Wednesday night.

Just after 10 pm last night, a fire call at Freer Automotive, on Russell Street, brought out members of the Harriman, Rockwood and Kingston fire departments. The garage is located just behind the Dollar General Market in Harriman. When fire fighters arrived on the scene, there was smoke coming from the building and they immediately began an attack. Kingston Fire Chief, Willie Gordon, said that they assisted the Harriman Fire Department for about an hour and a half to help contain the fire that partially destroyed the main office. We are still awaiting more information from Harriman Fire Chief, Brad Daniels. The exact cause is under investigation. There were no injuries on the scene.

