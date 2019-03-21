Featured

An intoxicated Roane County woman spits on Deputy, faces assault on an officer charge.

Featured, News

Just after midnight last night a Roane County Deputies report states that after the arrest of a female and being brought inside the jail Sergeant Watts took a biohazard bag to Ms. Brenda Heath, 59, who was sitting in the restraint/safety chair for the safety and security of the facility due to her intoxication. After giving Ms. Heath the biohazard bag to use to spit in to keep her from continuing to spit in the floor, Ms. Heath looked up at him and spat in his direction causing her bodily fluids to meet him on his hand, watch and forearm. Due to the statement of facts, Ms. Heath is being charged with assault (involving a law enforcement officer).

Brenda Heath, 59

1 39-17-310 Public Intoxication

2 39-13-101(b)(1) Assault (involving law enforcement officer)

