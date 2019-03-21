Featured

Oliver Springs man arrested facing 24 counts of Forgery up to $1,000

Just before midnight Wednesday a Roane County intake report states that Sergeant Watts was working Intake at the Roane County Detention Facility when Oliver Springs Police brought in a Robert Daniel Strickland, Jr., 39, on charges for Oliver Springs, at this time the intake officer found an active indictment taken out by Kingston Police Department Keith Kile on 24 counts of forgery. Strickland was identified by name and date of birth and processed without incident. The Detective and Kingston Police have been looking for Strickland for some time. We will have more on this story as more information is gathered about the numerous cases of forgery against him. Meanwhile, Robert Strickland, Jr. remained jailed late this afternoon.

Robert Strickland, Jr., 39, Oliver Springs

1 39-16-609 Failure To Appear

2 39-14-114-FE Forgery (up to $1,000)

3 39-14-114-FE Forgery (up to $1,000)

4 39-14-114-FE Forgery (up to $1,000)

5 39-14-114-FE Forgery (up to $1,000)

6 39-14-114-FE Forgery (up to $1,000)

7 39-14-114-FE Forgery (up to $1,000)

8 39-14-114-FE Forgery (up to $1,000)

9 39-14-114-FE Forgery (up to $1,000)

10 39-14-114-FE Forgery (up to $1,000)

11 39-14-114-FE Forgery (up to $1,000)

12 39-14-114-FE Forgery (up to $1,000)

13 39-14-114-FE Forgery (up to $1,000)

14 39-14-114-FE Forgery (up to $1,000)

15 39-14-114-FE Forgery (up to $1,000)

16 39-14-114-FE Forgery (up to $1,000)

17 39-14-114-FE Forgery (up to $1,000)

18 39-14-114-FE Forgery (up to $1,000)

19 39-14-114-FE Forgery (up to $1,000)

20 39-14-114-FE Forgery (up to $1,000)

21 39-14-114-FE Forgery (up to $1,000)

22 39-14-114-FE Forgery (up to $1,000)

23 39-14-114-FE Forgery (up to $1,000)

24 39-14-114-FE Forgery (up to $1,000)

25 39-14-114-FE Forgery (up to $1,000)

