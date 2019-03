News

Traffic alert for Knoxville Interstate 40 this weekend

If you are planning a trip that takes you eastbound thru Knoxville this weekend you may want to take the 640 bypass. Here’s the reason, TDOT says, Motorists traveling on I-40 in Knox County should be aware of lane closures for upcoming roadwork in Downtown Knoxville and East Knoxville.

Beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 22, bridge repairs will take place on I-40 East at the bridge over North 6th Avenue (Mile Marker 389). Work, will continue 24/7 through the weekend, ending Monday morning at 6:00 a.m. The onramps from Hall of Fame Drive and James White Parkway to I-40 East will be closed during this time. Motorists should use extreme caution through this area as workers will be present. This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions.

