Obituaries

Bobby Lee Carroll, Clinton

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Bobby Lee Carroll, age 70 of Clinton, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Bobby graduated from Clinton High School in 1968 and was a Vietnam War veteran and served in the Army from 1968-1971. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of Wolf Valley Baptist Church.. Throughout his life he enjoyed gardening, hunting, UT sports and spending time with his Grandchildren. Preceded in death by Parents Bradford and Elizabeth Carroll and Brother Timmie Paul Carroll.

Survived by:

Daughter, Christy and & husband Doug Short; grandchildren, Blake Short, Elizabeth Short all of Maryville, Connor Tice of Nashville; sisters, Peggy (Ray) Donaldson, Nancy (Mickey) Smith; brothers Larry (Norma) Carroll, Eddie (Sharon) Carroll and Tommy (Christy) Carroll; many special nieces and nephews; former wife and his daughter’s mother, Patricia Carroll of Clinton and special friends Janet Brummett and Faye Parks.

The family would like to thank all his special caregivers especially Amie and Maryann.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Bobby Metcalf officiating. Bobby’s graveside will be 2:00 pm, Sunday at Farmers Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with full military honors at graveside. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Clinton American Legion Post #172, P.O. Box 363, Clinton, TN 37717 or Michael J Fox Foundation, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

