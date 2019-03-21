Obituaries

George Ray Dailey, Harriman

George Ray Dailey, Harriman

Mr. George Ray Dailey, age 94 of Harriman, passed away suddenly Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He was born on August 30, 1924 in Etowah, TN. A veteran of WWII, he served on the battleship USS New Jersey as a 20 MM anti-aircraft gunner. After his military discharge, he worked for several years in Atlanta, Georgia at Georgia Power, then moved to Kingston, Tennessee where he worked for TVA. He worked there for 34 years and retired as Supervisor of Planning in 1987. He was a 64-year member of the Union Lodge #38 Masonic Lodge in Kingston. He supported the Boy Scouts of America for about 50 years and was awarded the Silver Bearer Award for distinguished services. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Kingston.

He was preceded in death by his parents: George W. and Mae Dailey

Two brothers: R.B. and Gordon Dailey

Three sisters: Sue Weaver, Billy Jo Murphy and Henrietta “Jackie” Abbott Makres

His first wife: Molly Frances Glazener Dailey

And one step daughter: Sandra Irisk

He is survived by his wife: Geneva C. Dailey

Two sons and their wives: George A. (Nancy) and Thomas E. “Ted” (Laura) Dailey

Grandchildren: Dr. Rebecca (Joseph) Pierce, Rachel (Adam) Gallaher, Ellen Dailey and Jonathan (Abigail Brackett – Fiancé) Dailey

Great Grandchildren: Grayson, Gabriel and Wesley Pierce and Mae Gallaher

Five step grandchildren

And fifteen step great grandchildren.

The family will meet at Kingston Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, March 25, 2019 at 2:00 PM for the graveside service.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Ray’s name to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, 2018 W. Clinch Ave., Knoxville, TN 37916; St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105; or First Baptist Church, 215 N. Kentucky St., Kingston, TN 37763.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Dailey family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

