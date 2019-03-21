Obituaries
Lillian A. Young Mioduski, Rockwood
Mrs. Lillian A. Young Mioduski, age 70 of Rockwood, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at her home after a long hard fought battle with ovarian cancer.
Born April 11, 1948 in Glenmary, Tennessee she is preceded in death by her parents: Arlin E. Young and Gertrude S. Schubert
Her beloved second dad: George W. Schubert
One brother: Dewey Young
Two sisters: Hyllis Sellers and Irene Templin
She is survived by her husband: James E. Mioduski
Three sons: Jody & Wendy Mioduski, Jerry & Traci Mioduski, and Jeff Mioduski
One daughter in love: Stacey
Three grandchildren: Taylor Mioduski, Madison Mioduski and Will Mioduski
Honorary grandma to Bobby and Tommy Farr
One brother: Clayton Young
One sister: Loretta Spunt
And a host of nieces, nephews, family, friends and loved ones.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 2:00 to 3:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. The interment will follow the visitation at 4:30 PM in the Union Grove Cemetery in Sunbright.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that a donation be made to a charity of your choice or to the Kennedy Ladd Foundation, Tilley is Loved or Knoxville Children’s Hospital.
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Mioduski family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.