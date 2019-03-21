Obituaries

Lillian A. Young Mioduski, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mrs. Lillian A. Young Mioduski, age 70 of Rockwood, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at her home after a long hard fought battle with ovarian cancer.

Born April 11, 1948 in Glenmary, Tennessee she is preceded in death by her parents: Arlin E. Young and Gertrude S. Schubert

Her beloved second dad: George W. Schubert

One brother: Dewey Young

Two sisters: Hyllis Sellers and Irene Templin

She is survived by her husband: James E. Mioduski

Three sons: Jody & Wendy Mioduski, Jerry & Traci Mioduski, and Jeff Mioduski

One daughter in love: Stacey

Three grandchildren: Taylor Mioduski, Madison Mioduski and Will Mioduski

Honorary grandma to Bobby and Tommy Farr

One brother: Clayton Young

One sister: Loretta Spunt

And a host of nieces, nephews, family, friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 2:00 to 3:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. The interment will follow the visitation at 4:30 PM in the Union Grove Cemetery in Sunbright.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that a donation be made to a charity of your choice or to the Kennedy Ladd Foundation, Tilley is Loved or Knoxville Children’s Hospital.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Mioduski family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

