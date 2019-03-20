Obituaries

Mrs. Serita Phillips, 52

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mrs. Serita Phillips, age 52 of Wartburg, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday March 20, 2019. She was surrounded by family and friends at home. Serita loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. She also loved antique shopping, yard saling, watching the Tennessee Volunteers and the Wartburg Bulldogs and working with the fair and the Sparkle Pagents.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents: Burl and Blanche Gosnell, and Sam and Glenna Scott.

Her nephew: Grant Dewayne Gosnell.

And her cousin: Robert Scott.

She is survived by her loving daughter and son-in-law: Tori and Jessie England.

Her parents: Howard and Ruby Gosnell.

Her step-son and his wife: Matthew and Melissa West.

A very special “honorary daughter”: Chelsey Ryans.

Her grandchildren and light of her life: Levi and Chloe England, Brody and Brielle West and Berklee Ryans.

Her brother and sister-in-law: Harry and Tammy Gosnell.

A very special cousin: Melissa Winegar.

Niece and husband: Elaine and Adam Walden; nephew: Troy Gosnell; and neice: Autumn Nagy.

Great nephew: Logan Walden; and great niece on the way: Baby Kinsley Walden.

She is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins along with many other family, friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Friday March 22, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Oakdale. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 PM with Bro. Benjie Blakney, Bro. Josh Baldwin and Bro. James Griffith officiating. Graveside services will be Saturday morning March 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Wartburg City Cemetery.

The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers, and everything they have done during this time.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg honored to be serving the Phillips family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

36.0338459 -84.4227756

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

