Road Closure for Repairs: Eagle Furnace at Waldo Road in Roane County

***Starting Monday (March 25th), Eagle Furnace Road at Waldo Road will be shut down for at least a week to make a repair.*** You will need to give yourself extra time and use an alternate route. Thank you in advance for your understanding and patience.

