Obituaries

Adolph Whitsell, Knoxville

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Adolph Whitsell, age 72, passed away in his home on March 19, 2019. He was born on May 28, 1946 and a lifelong resident of Knoxville, TN.

He is survived by his wife, Debra; children: Jerry, Christie, Tina (Steven), Lil “A” (Heather), and Katrina; 13 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; siblings: Janie, Johnny and Pam, Teddy and Carolyn, Fred, Peter, and sister-in-law Patty.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Faye, Father, Francis, brothers, Gene and Junior, and aunts and uncles Jim and Jean, and Maude.

Adolph was known for his love of the outdoors, animals, and especially birds. He worked at Deal’s Small Engine Repair until retirement.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 4 PM at Blessed Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 109 Blacksferry Road, Knoxville, TN 37931. In lieu of flowers, please make donations on Adolph’s behalf to the Little Ponderosa Zoo, which is providing a home for his beloved birds. Donations can be made on their website a mailed to 629 Granite Road, Clinton, TN 37716.

www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

