Anderson County GOP to elect officers

The Anderson County Republican Party will elect officers to its Executive Committee on Thursday. Elections will be held for chair, vice chair, treasurer, vice treasurer, and secretary at 6:30 pm Thursday March 21, in Room 313 of the Anderson County Courthouse in Clinton.

For more information, go to the Anderson County Republican Party events calendar at https://actngop.org/events.php.

