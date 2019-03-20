Featured

LaFollette Task Force seize drugs at apartment

After receiving tips from citizens, officers with the LaFollette Police Department and the 8th Judicial District Drug Task Force began conducting surveillance on an apartment located at 400 West Walden Street. Tuesday, officers conducted what is known as “knock-and-talk” at the apartment and were given permission to search the residence. Officers reported finding a large amount of drugs, namely 166 grams of THC edibles and over a pound of marijuana as well as hydrocodone and Xanax pills.

62-year-old Terrence Dewey Hatfield was arrested and charged with the manufacture, delivery or sale of Schedule II, IV and VI narcotics.

