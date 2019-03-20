Featured
One-car accident lands two in hospital and one in jail
A single-vehicle accident in Campbell County early Monday sent two people to the hospital and the driver to jail. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that 48-year-old MacArthur Coffey of LaFollette had been driving north on Highway 25W near Lick Creek Road when his Nissan Altima left the roadway and crashed into a tree. Coffey was not seriously injured in the crash, but both of his female passengers were taken to the Jellico Community Hospital for treatment of their injuries