Featured

One-car accident lands two in hospital and one in jail

Posted on by in Featured, News with

A single-vehicle accident in Campbell County early Monday sent two people to the hospital and the driver to jail. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that 48-year-old MacArthur Coffey of LaFollette had been driving north on Highway 25W near Lick Creek Road when his Nissan Altima left the roadway and crashed into a tree. Coffey was not seriously injured in the crash, but both of his female passengers were taken to the Jellico Community Hospital for treatment of their injuries .Coffey , meanwhile, was arrested and charged with DUI, possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, violating due care laws, driving on a revoked license and failure to show proof of insurance.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

