Featured

Roane County woman arrested for First-Degree Murder

Posted on by in Featured, News with

A woman has been charged with first degree murder after further investigation into what she initially alleged to be an accidental shooting.

Jenny Parton was arrested at her residence on River Road in Roane County for the murder of Robert Rosado III, who also lived at the residence prior to his death.

According to Roane County Sheriff’s Office officials, Rosado III found deceased in the front yard on March 15 when RCSO deputies initially responded to the scene of a shooting, the caller telling authorities the person was shot accidentally, thinking that the person was trying to break into the residence.

The Criminal Investigative Division along with Russell Johnson’s 9th District Attorney General Office responded to the scene, RCSO said.

Parton lived at the residence with Rosado III, who was found dead in the front yard.

After the scene was processed, RCSO officials said Parton was taken to the sheriff’s office to be interviewed and was later released.

The body of Rosado III was taken to the Knox County Forensic Center for an official autopsy, where preliminary results discovered that that it was a close proximity gunshot wound that killed Rosado III.

The Roane County Medical Examiner listed the death as Homicide.

Further investigation revealed that Parton did intentionally shoot Rosado III with a shotgun, killing him. The investigation has also discovered that Rosado III had been a victim of domestic violence in the past but never reported it to law enforcement.

Parton was arrested Tuesday and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

