Anderson County Senior Center Closed due to Illness

The Anderson County Senior Center at 195 Edgewood Avenue in Clinton was closed today (Tuesday, March 19th) and will be tomorrow (Wednesday, March 20th) due to illness. Staff members will clean and disinfect the center and hope to reopen their doors on Thursday morning. That decision will be made sometime Wednesday afternoon.

