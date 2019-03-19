Featured
Ex-coach awarded $1.7M in lawsuit against Oak Ridge schools
A former Oak Ridge High School track coach who sued the Oak Ridge School system was awarded over $1.7 million by a jury in federal court on Monday. John Edward Anderson sued the school system for wrongful termination, lack of due process and defamation of character following his dismissal in the spring of 2015. The lawsuit claimed that Anderson, a track coach at Oak Ridge High School, had been called into a meeting with then-ORHS principal David Bryant on April 13th, 2015 to discuss allegations stemming from a trip to South Carolina, and informed at that time that he was being suspended from his coaching duties.
A
Anderson’s complaint alleged that he was fired that day and escorted from the
The trial began on March 11th and concluded Monday with the jury awarding Anderson $1,751,097 in damages, attorneys’ fees,