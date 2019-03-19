Featured

Ex-coach awarded $1.7M in lawsuit against Oak Ridge schools

Posted on by in Featured, News with

A former Oak Ridge High School track coach who sued the Oak Ridge School system was awarded over $1.7 million by a jury in federal court on Monday. John Edward Anderson sued the school system for wrongful termination, lack of due process and defamation of character following his dismissal in the spring of 2015. The lawsuit claimed that Anderson, a track coach at Oak Ridge High School, had been called into a meeting with then-ORHS principal David Bryant on April 13th, 2015 to discuss allegations stemming from a trip to South Carolina, and informed at that time that he was being suspended from his coaching duties.

A week later, his suspension was extended through May 11th of that year and he was ordered to hold a parents meeting. When he met with Superintendent Bruce Borchers in late April, Anderson says he went to explain his side of the story but the lawsuit claims that Borchers told him he was “not interested in the truth, only about the information the parents were getting from the internet regarding the trip.”

Anderson’s complaint alleged that he was fired that day and escorted from the property, and that he was told as he was being led out that an allegation of inappropriate contact with a student over a decade before had been made.

The trial began on March 11th and concluded Monday with the jury awarding Anderson $1,751,097 in damages, attorneys’ fees, and court costs.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

