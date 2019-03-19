BBBTV12

Rockwood man arrested after brandishing a “toy” gun.

Jesse Craig Bacon, 21

Rockwood Police Assistant Chief Kelly Pittman made an arrest of a Rockwood man yesterday at a residence following a dispute between a man and a woman, where it appeared a weapon was being used to make the threats. Police Chief Bill Stinnett said the weapon, which looked authentic turned out to be a fake or a toy pistol, but that still is not a good idea to brandish such a fake gun when officers are responding to settle a situation.  The man identified as Jesse Craig Bacon, 21, was arrested and faces charges of Displaying in a threatening manner an imitation firearm and 2 charges of Aggravated Assault.  He remained jailed as of late this afternoon.  The report stated that Bacon came to a home on North Front Avenue.

