John A. Johnsen, Rockwood

Mr. John A. Johnsen, age 95 of Rockwood, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at Roane Medical Center.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 Years: Elinor Earle Johnsen.

His brother: Junior Johnsen.

And his parents: Niels and Helga Johnsen.

He is survived by his daughter: Dottie Hulbert.

And his granddaughter: Nicole Hulbert both of Kingston.

Along with many friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday March 19, 2019 at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM with Father Michael Sweeney and Bro. Dudley Evans officiating. The graveside service will be held on Wednesday March 20, 2019 at 12:00 PM in the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Rockwood.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the Johnsen family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

