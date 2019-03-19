Featured

Three arrested in Rockwood after a traffic stop.

Posted on by in Featured, News with

Three people were arrested early this morning around 1 am in Rockwood at the corner of East Rockwood Street and Gateway Avenue, at The Rocky top Market. The report states that officer Kennedy with the Rockwood Police Department noticed the driver and had knowledge she was not a licensed driver and pulled the car over. After the traffic stop, Kennedy along with other officers noticed there were two other persons in the vehicle identified as Tiffany Roberts Phillips 32- and 29-year-old Jeremy Lee Pendergrass.

Jessica Renee Butcher, 35

The driver was identified as Jessica Renee Butcher, 35. After their investigation, the three were arrested and transported to The Roane County Detention facility. Butcher faces charges of driving on a revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and simple possession.

Tiffany Roberts Phillips, 32





Tiffany Roberts Phillips, 32 was charged with 3 charges of Introduction of DRUGS of Contraband into A Penal Institution, Failure to Appear, Violation of Probation/Parole, Tampering with Or Fabricating Evidence (Vandalism), Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, 3 counts of Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession of Controlled Substance and Manufacture, Delivery, Sell or Possess Methamphetamine.

29-year-old Jeremy Lee Pendergrass was charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and 3 counts of Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession of Controlled Substance.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

