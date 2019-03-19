Community

Oak Ridge Summer Camp Registration Begins April 1

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (March 19, 2019) – Registration for the 2019 Summer Camp sponsored by the City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department will begin Monday, April 1, 2019. Online registration will be available at http://bit.ly/ORRecRegistration.

Early registration is recommended as space is limited and the camp will fill up quickly. The online registration tool will be available 24 hours a day beginning at 8 a.m. on April 1.

Walk-in registration for cash or check payment will be available during regular Civic Center hours (8 a.m. to 10 p.m.) beginning Wednesday, April 3. Walk-in registrants should still create an online profile/account before coming in to register. Recreation and Parks staff will complete the registration at the front desk.

The first session of camp will begin on June 3 and run for eight consecutive weeks, Monday through Friday. There will be no camp on Thursday, July 4. Junior campers must be 6-11 years of age or have completed Kindergarten. Teen campers must be age 12-14 to participate.

The camp fee is $100 per week for residents and $105 per week for non-residents. The fee covers field trip admission, transportation, special events, daily snacks, and a camp t-shirt. Additional shirts are available for purchase.

Early drop off begins at 7:30 a.m. and late pick up is 5:30 p.m. Daily camp activities and special events will take place at the Oak Ridge Civic Center, A.K. Bissell Park and the outdoor Municipal Pool. Field trips will include Cinemark Tinseltown movie theater, Cedar Hill Park, Main Event Knoxville, Jump Jam, The Lost Sea, Tri-County Roll Arena, Kentucky Splash Water Park, and Cool Sports.

For more information, call the Civic Center front desk at (865) 425-3450.

