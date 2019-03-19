Obituaries

Stephen Leonard Collins, Harriman

Posted on

Mr. Stephen Leonard Collins, age 63 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away at the Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge, Tennessee on Monday, March 18, 2019.

He was of the Baptist Faith. He enjoyed flea marketing and antiquing. Steve had a kind heart and soul and will be missed by friends and many who loved him. Steve was born September 4, 1955 and had retired from Chris Inman Plumbing as a Plumbing Assistant.

He is preceded in death by Sister-in-law, Paula Sue (Chipper) Collins.

Survivors include: Daughters: Carria Gonzales of Oak Ridge, TN, Stephanie Collins of Deep River, CT, 3 Grandchildren: Patrick, Reagan & Madison Gonzales Parents: Leonard “Shorty” Collins & Helen Collins of Harriman, TN Sisters: Geneva Johnson (Mike) of St. James City, FL,Betty Porter (Sandy) of Harriman, TN, Cathy Collins of Kingston, TN, Brother: Ricky Collins of Harriman, TN. Host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

The family will receive friends at Evans Mortuary on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 5:00-7:00pm. Interment and Graveside Services will be at Piney Grove Cemetery, Harriman on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 11:00am with Rev. Thomas Baines officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Stephen Leonard Collins.

