Early morning traffic stop lands 3 in jail in Roane County

On Monday, March 18th around 1:30 am, Roane County Deputy Pressley observed and paced a blue Volkswagen Beetle approximately one-quarter of a mile eastbound on Roane State Highway, Harriman going 60 MPH in a 45 MPH zone. Deputy Pressley initiated a traffic stop on this vehicle at the 352 off-ramp in Kingston. The driver gave a Texas Identification Card and was identified as Frankie A Fidler. There were two females in the back later identified as Rachael R. Inman and Alexandria A. Glaser.

Artaveus Demetreece Dawson, 35

Artaveous D. Dawson was in the passenger seat. Roane County Central Dispatch advised that Dawson had an active Child Support Warrant out of Anderson County, Fidler had an active Failure to Appear Warrant out of Roane County General Sessions, also Central Dispatch advised that Fidler had no license in the state of Tennessee but was revoked in Oklahoma, suspended in Arkansas, expired in Florida. Also, Alexandria A. Glaser has an active Failure to Appear warrant out of Knox County.

Alexandria Ashley Glaser, 26

Dawson was transported to Turtle Park to meet Anderson County Deputies. Glaser was taken to the Roane County Detention Facility on the out of County warrant, and Fidler was also taken to Roane County Detention Facility on the active FTA warrant. Fidler was also charged with Driving on Revoke License and was given a written warning citation for speeding. Ms. Inman was negative for warrants and a valid driver, so she was released with the vehicle from the scene.

