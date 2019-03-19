Featured
Ellison faces vandalism, theft and drug charges
On Sunday, March 17th at 4:15 am, Corporal Gary Nelson of the Roane County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Eric D. Ellison at the Roane Medical Center on an indictment. Ellison was charged on the indictment with Vandalism (up to $1,000) x 5, and Theft of Services – $1,000 or Less x 5. The indictment was taken out by Detective Brian Turner of Harriman Police Department. Ellison was transported to the Roane County Jail.
Ellison faces these charges:
1 39-14-408-FE Vandalism ($501-$999)
2 39-14-104-FD Theft Of Services ($1,000-$9,999)
3 39-14-408-FE Vandalism ($501-$999)
4 39-14-408-FE Vandalism ($501-$999)
5 39-14-408-FE Vandalism ($501-$999)
6 39-14-408-FE Vandalism ($501-$999)
7 39-14-104-FD Theft Of Services ($1,000-$9,999)
8 39-14-104-FD Theft Of Services ($1,000-$9,999)
9 39-14-104-FD Theft Of Services ($1,000-$9,999)
10 39-14-104-FD Theft Of Services ($1,000-$9,999)
11 39-17-425-M Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
12 39-17-408 Schedule II Controlled Substances Definitions
13 39-17-417(c)(1) Manufacture, delivery, sale, possession, or conspiracy cocaine or methamphetamine .5 Gr Or
Tagged drugs