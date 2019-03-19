News

Kingston Water Board approves water line extension on Gallaher Road.

The Kingston Water Board on Tuesday voted for the utility director to approve the expense and installation of an 8-inch water line extension on Gallaher Road. The anticipated cost of the project is approximately $25,000, according to City Manager David Bolling. The extension would run under Gallaher Road, coming off of an existing line on the East side of the highway in close proximity to Farmer Road, Bolling said. “Once this line is in place, we’ll be able to support any future development on that side of the highway and improve existing fire protection,” The water line will complement existing wastewater infrastructure. “The Water Board was very proactive in expanding wastewater infrastructure in that area, and this work will certainly compliment those efforts,” Bolling said. “While we have no commitments in that area at this time, we realize that infrastructure is the foundation of development and our goal is to be as prepared for growth as we can possibly be,” he said. Councilman Randy Childs, who seconded the motion made by Councilman Wiley Brackett, agreed that it was better to be prepared for growth. “We got to be ready before they come,” Childs said. The City Water Board consists of Kingston City Council members.

