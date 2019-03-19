Featured

No time table set for replacing Clem as Parks and Rec director in Rockwood

Chase Clem named the new Kingston Parks and Rec Director

Mayor Mike “Brillo” Miller said he is taking his time in naming a successor to Chase Clem in the position of parks and recreation director. Clem was hired for the same position with the city of Kingston last Monday after serving four years in Rockwood.

“Chase is going to be hard to replace. He did a tremendous job and we hate to lose him,” Miller said. “He made a decision based on what was best for him and his family and I respect that. Kingston is very fortunate to get Chase Clem as parks and recreation director.”



The mayor said there has been a great deal of interest in the job since Clem’s decision to take the job in Kingston was announced. “It’s an important position in our community,” Miller said. He added that most of the interest is from people in the community. He said he has also heard from former Rockwood residents who have expressed an interest in the job as well.

Miller said he is considering establishing a committee with some Rockwood City Council members to help search for the next parks and recreation director. Clem will remain in his position with Rockwood until March 31.

The parks and recreation department is responsible for oversight of Brickyard Springs Park, Douglas E. Wilson Community Center, Downtown Homecoming Park, Dr. Tom Fuller Memorial Boat Dock and Lakefront Park, Gateway Tennis and Ball Courts, J.B. Olinger Ballfield and Mike “Brillo” Miller Sports Complex.

