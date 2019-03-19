Featured

Damage Estimates continue to climb after February’s floods.

Picture of Winton Chapel Road on February 23rd during the heavy rains that caused millions in damages to Roane County. (photo courtesy of Roane County Highway Department)

Damage estimates from the February 23rd rains have increased, according to Roane County leaders. Roane County Executive Ron Woody said, “We’re talking about $6 million to $7 million in road damage,” County Road Superintendent Dennis Ferguson said he doesn’t have enough money in his budget to cover this amount. Woody confirmed this in his report to the County Commission meeting on March 11, 2019.

“We’re going to be able to pay some as we go, but eventually we’re going to run out of money,” he said. “We don’t have enough money to cover near that much The process could still prove costly, even though the county might receive the majority of its money back. Woody said the interest alone on $7 million could be as high as $280,000.

“The county’s going to be out some, there’s no question,” Woody said. “We’re going to be out some because it’s not 100 percent coverage, and we have to borrow the money and pay the interest, which is not going to be covered. Woody said he’s preparing a resolution for the April Commission meeting. “To consider borrowing money and how much.”

Ferguson said there are still a number of trouble spots throughout the county, Airport Road and Riggs Chapel Roads could be closed for at least three months.

