Roane County Man charged with having Meth and Drug paraphernila

Tyler Logan Stringer, 20

On Saturday afternoon, a Roane County Sheriff’s Department report states that Deputy Jeffries was dispatched to 1760 Sweetwater Road regarding a domestic charge. Deputies asked Tyler Stringer to step outside and speak with them. The report said that Stringer stated he was on Meth and had used it Friday around 2 pm. Stringer stated that he and Veramae Keimig had been in a verbal argument. Stringer stated the argument never turned physical, but he did brake Keimig’s phone because she was always getting her mom involved in their personal relationship. The Officer contacted the victim Ms. Keimig who also stated that she and Mr. Stringer had only been in a verbal argument and at no time did it turn physical. Ms. Keimig stated that Mr. Stringer was mad at her because she did not want him using drugs any longer. Keimig stated, that she had called Stringer earlier that day and told him she could not be with him if he would not stay off the drugs. Stringer consented to a vehicle search that revealed drugs and drug paraphernalia and he was taken into custody and transported to jail charged with Manufacture, delivery, sale or Possession of Methamphetamines and Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

