Roane man arrested for domestic assault and false imprisonment.

James Scott Hill, 52

Several Roane Deputies on Saturday, just after 7 pm, responded along with the reporting officer Deputy Elsea, were dispatched to the Caney Creek RV Resort on Roane State Highway. The Deputies were advised prior to arrival that a female “had ran to one of the campsites advising she was being held against her will.” Dispatch also advised that the male party called in several minutes later. Officer Elsea arrived on scene with Deputies Hammons and Sartin and contacted a male (James Hill) at the RV lot. Hill, who was standing outside at the time officers arrived, stated that his girlfriend “just started acting crazy.” Deputy Elsea asked Hill what exactly had happened, and he stated that Ramona Hill had been egging on an argument for most of the day. He stated that the argument began over a movie and spiraled from there.

Ms. Hill told Deputy Hammons that they were in the bedroom watching a movie and she was suffering from a toothache and wanted to leave the room when he refused to allow her to leave. He then got mad and threw her phone against the floor destroying it after she attempted to call police. Ms. Hill was able to grab her keys and escape to a neighbors to call 9-1-1.

Due to the statement given by Ms. Hill regarding the events leading to the 911 call, James Hill was arrested for Domestic Assault, Preventing Use of the 911 System by Disabling, and False Imprisonment. Hill was transported to the Roane County Detention Facility without incident. Ms. Hill was given a copy of the Domestic Violence Victim’s Rights, offering medical treatment and transportation.

