Search for new Director of Roane Schools starts this evening

Kingston, TN — The Roane County Board of Education will begin interviewing eight candidates for the Director of Schools position. The board will be interviewing several candidates per night beginning this evening and continuing Tuesday and Wednesday. Each night of interviews will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the central office, 105 Bluff Road, Kingston. The number of candidates could be narrowed down to just a few following this first round of interviews.

