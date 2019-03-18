Community

﻿Memoir Writing Workshop at Oak Ridge Public Library

Posted on by in Community with

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (March 18, 2019) – As part of the “World Wise Wednesdays” series of programs, the Oak Ridge Public Library will host a Memoir Writing Class on March 20, 2019, beginning at 10:30 a.m. in the library auditorium.

Bonny Millard will lead the session. Millard is a writing coach, project development editor, and educator who worked for over 15 years as a print journalist and freelance writer.

Her journalism career and fiction writing has led her to help other writers explore the depths of their stories. Millard also teaches composition at Pellissippi State Community College and has a Master of Fine Arts degree in Creative Writing.

During the workshop on Wednesday, Millard will share important steps and tips for anyone writing a book, stories, or essays about the key moments in his or her life or the life of a family member. Using memories and family stories, writers can create engaging narratives for readers and future generations.

The class is offered at no cost to participants. There is no need to register.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

